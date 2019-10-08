TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) — As refreshing as water is, it may not be the most hydrating drink choice. In fact, water may not even crack the top five of the most hydrating drinks out there.
According to a study from Scotland’s St. Andrew’s University, milk, Pedialyte and soda top the list of most hydrating beverages. Researchers tested the hydration responses of 13 beverages and found that drinks with low amounts of sugar, fat or protein do a better job at keeping the body hydrated for a longer period of time.
The study’s author, Professor Ronald Maughan, said one reason has to do with how our bodies respond to certain beverages.
The top five beverages to keep you hydrated for at least a four hour period are:
- Skim milk
- Oral rehydration solutions (Pedialyte)
- Full fat milk
- Orange juice
- Soda
Water and sparkling water ranked 10th and 11th.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Homeowner finds naked man singing in kitchen, drinking milk
- More than 60 employers present at Huntington job fair
- Milk, soda more hydrating than water, according to study
- West Virginia Education, Legislative Scorecard, and Childhood Cancer
- Trial starts for West Virginia trooper charged in beating of teen
- VIRAL VIDEO: Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks for first time ever
- Attorney: Kentucky schools should remove ‘prayer lockers’
- Senator Rand Paul holds round table discussion in Kentucky
- Apartment fire leaves one dead in Charleston
- Kids get special Halloween treat thanks to help from community