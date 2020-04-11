Miller Lite pushes ‘Virtual Tip Jar’ with $1 million donation

Milwaukee, WI (CNN) – Miller Lite wants you to tip your bartender … Even when you can’t go to the bar.

It’s getting things started with a $1 million.

The beer company tweeted support for the virtual tip jar movement.

It’s an effort to bolster the bartender emergency assistance program during the coronavirus outbreak.

Miller is offering its own large donation.

And, it wants its customers to pitch in too.

That’s as restaurants, clubs, and bars close in the name of social distancing.

And, the folks who usually dole out the drinks … Lose out on wages and tips.

