Millions of dollars available for preventing substance abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – The Drug-Free Communities Support Program’s Notice of Funding Opportunity Announcement for fiscal year 2020 will allow 200 new communities to receive direct financial help totaling $25 million from the White House to prevent illicit drug use and save lives, according to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The Funding Opportunity Announcement begins this year’s process of awarding funds to community coalitions focused on preventing youth substance use.

“Educating our youth about the dangers of substance use is critical to preventing and ending the crisis of addiction in America. ONDCP’s Drug-Free Communities are proven, effective programs that reduce youth substance use rates in local areas across the country. The Trump Administration remains committed to supporting those on the front lines who dedicate themselves to creating safe and healthy communities for the next generation,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.

The ONDCP also announced that day-to-day management of the DFC and Comprehensive Addiction Act Local Drug Crisis programs will transition to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. The CARA grants, which are funded at $4 million, were created to help prevent and reduce opioid, methamphetamine and prescription medication abuse among youth, according to the ONDCP.

“Local communities are at the forefront in the fight to prevent youth substance use, and CDC is committed to strengthening their capacity to develop innovative, community-based programs that save lives,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. said. “We are proud to bring CDC’s expertise and support to communities across the country.”

The DFC Program is a $101 million grant program created to establish and strengthen collaboration to support the efforts of coalitions working to prevent youth substance use, according to a press release from the ONDCP. The CARA grants are funded at $4 million and serve to prevent and reduce the abuse of opioids or methamphetamines and the abuse of prescription medications among youth.

“We’re excited to partner with the CDC and build on the progress we’ve made in preventing drug use among America’s youth. The robust support, high-quality grants management, and technical assistance CDC can provide will be instrumental to these community coalitions as they work to prevent substance use among youth,” Carroll said.

Community coalitions interested in applying to the DFC Program can learn more here: • New Coalitions (Year 1 Applicants)

• Competing Continuations (Year 6 Applicants)

