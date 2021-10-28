Misdemeanor sex crime complaint filed against Cuomo

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly the subject of a misdemeanor complaint for a sex crime. A spokesperson for the New York State Courts confirmed to NEWS10:
Cuomo resigned as governor after a damning report alleged that he harassed 11 women. A criminal charge was referred to local authorities when one woman said that he groped her.
We’ve reached out to the Albany District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department to see if a final decision has been made on whether to file criminal charges. Stick with NEWS10 for more on this breaking story as it develops.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.