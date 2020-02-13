Missing girl found dead in SC; homicide investigation begins

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old South Carolina girl who disappeared Monday after getting off her school bus was found dead and a homicide investigation has begun.
Cayce Police also announced at a Thursday news conference that a body of a man was also recently found in Faye Marie Swetlik’s neighborhood. Authorities didn’t give any evidence to connect the two deaths, but said there is no danger to the public.
They also announced no arrests have been made in the girl’s death.
