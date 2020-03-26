Missouri neighborhood holds walking, biking ‘parade’

CARL JUNCTION, MO (CBS) – Among all the concerns with COVID-19, once Missouri neighborhood decided to take advantage of the nice weather and hit the streets.

"I was going on a walk the other day and I thought man, it'd be nice if everybody was out so I could wave and see everybody," one resident says.

“I was going on a walk the other day and I thought man, it’d be nice if everybody was out so I could wave and see everybody, Bryan Shallenburger says.

Shallenburger is the man behind the “Briarbrook Parade.”

It wasn’t an actual parade with bands and floats, it was a parade of neighbors. Walking, riding, biking, jogging, just getting out to see each other again, some for the first time in several days.

“It’s very important so that way everyone can see that we’re actually doing okay, the community, that we’re not going crazy, that you know, maybe figure out where the toilet paper is, we don’t know, we’ll figure those things out, and it’s just a sense of everyone being happy and not feeling so stir crazy,” one neighbor says/

Even the kiddos were out and about, so we asked 9-year-old Sophia Carrier how being cooped up at home was going.

“Really … bad … because … I miss school because I have a lot of friends there and I don’t get to see them, but some of them I call,” she says.

And her friend, 9-year-old Kynlee Thomas, has a similar experience.

“Terrible,” he says. “Horrible.”

As for why it’s been so bad for Kynlee …

“Cuz all I can do is eat food, and be bored all the time,” he says.

Despite all the school closures and being trapped inside, in the end, the most important thing is that you take care of yourself.

The folks in Briarbrook are hopeful others will see their social distancing parade and get out and try something similar.

