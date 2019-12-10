MLB removes marijuana from list of banned substances for minor league players

DENVER (KDVR) – Major League Baseball will remove marijuana from the list of banned substances for minor league players, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal says the new agreement is based on negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players’ union on opioids.

Major league players are not currently tested for marijuana use.

Previously, minor league players faced a 25-game suspension for testing positive for marijuana the first time, a 50-game suspension for a second test, a 100-game suspension for a third and a ban for life for a fourth, according to TMZ.

