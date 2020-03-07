Mom of missing kids gets bond reduced to $1 million in Idaho

Lori Vallow Daybell, front, second right, and her defense team wait to leave the courtroom during her hearing on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho. Daybell who is charged with felony child abandonment after her two children went missing nearly six months ago had her bond reduced to $1 million by an Idaho judge on Friday. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool)

This photo released Friday, March 6, 2020 by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shows Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell. The mother of two children missing for nearly six months had her bond reduced to $1 million Friday during her first court appearance on child abandonment charges in Idaho. Her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, were last seen in September 2019 and police in eastern Idaho say both Lori Daybell and her new husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children’s whereabouts. (Madison County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BOISE, ID (AP) – A judge reduced bail to $1 million for the mother of two missing children after her lawyer contended at her first hearing in Idaho that the amount had been set too high because of media attention.

Wearing faded orange-and-white striped jail garb and bright pink lipstick, Lori Vallow Daybell spoke little but nodded emphatically whenever her attorneys mentioned her desire to vigorously defend herself against the child abandonment charges.

A prosecutor said Lori Daybell had already defied one court order when she refused to take her children to Idaho authorities in February.

The judge agreed that the bond should be reduced but also said he wanted Daybell closely monitored.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories