BOISE, ID (AP) – A judge reduced bail to $1 million for the mother of two missing children after her lawyer contended at her first hearing in Idaho that the amount had been set too high because of media attention.
Wearing faded orange-and-white striped jail garb and bright pink lipstick, Lori Vallow Daybell spoke little but nodded emphatically whenever her attorneys mentioned her desire to vigorously defend herself against the child abandonment charges.
A prosecutor said Lori Daybell had already defied one court order when she refused to take her children to Idaho authorities in February.
The judge agreed that the bond should be reduced but also said he wanted Daybell closely monitored.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- WATCH: Car almost hits child getting off school bus in Altoona
- Inside the three days that remade the Democratic primary
- Clock store has a family connection
- Mom of missing kids gets bond reduced to $1 million in Idaho
- Nintendo Playstation sold for $360K
- 2020 WV Legislative Session winds to a close at midnight
- North Carolina woman goes to jail for 100th birthday
- West Virginia State Lab now able to test for Coronavirus
- World War II veteran attend grandson’s Air Force promotion
- Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses