Mom’s viral Facebook post encourages blue Trick-or-Treat buckets for autism awareness

(WJW) — A mother’s Facebook post explaining the importance behind blue Halloween buckets is going viral. In it, Omairis Taylor says that her three-year-old son has autism and is nonverbal.

During Halloween last year, she said homes would wait for her son to say ‘trick or treat’ in order to get a piece of candy.

“And there I go explaining the situation for the next five blocks,” she said. “This year, we will be trying the BLUE BUCKET to signify he has autism.”

She went on to write: “Please allow him(or any other person with a BLUE BUCKET to enjoy this day and don’t worry I’ll still say TRICK OR TREAT for him, ill get my mom candy tax later 😁. This holiday is hard enough without any added stress. Thank you in advance.”

This isn’t the first time the color of a Halloween bucket was meant to signify a special meaning. The ‘Teal Pumpkin Project’ started a few years ago, with the teal-colored pumpkins meant to signify homes that hand out non-food treats.

