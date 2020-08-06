More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef recalled

More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled because they were not inspected before they were imported into the United States.
The products were distributed in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
On July 13, about 38,406 pounds of raw, frozen, boneless beef head meat were imported. The meat was then processed into ground beef by another company.
JBS Food Canada ULC is now recalling 80-pound boxes that contain eight 10-pound chubs of “Balter Meat Company 73/27 ground beef.”
The products have “use by/freeze by” dates of Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 and pack dates of July 20, July 21 or July 22. The lot codes are 2020A or 2030A on the label.
The establishment number listed on the products is “EST. 11126” in the USDA mark of inspection.
The problem was discovered during routine surveillance, the department said.
No cases of adverse reactions have been reported.
The USDA urges anyone who has these products to throw them away or return them.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19
- Teachers to hold press conference in response to school reopening plan
- Man accused of nine counts of sexual abuse in Nicholas County
- Live video: President Donald Trump arrives in Cleveland on Air Force One
- NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA
- Search underway for missing WV man
- Perseid meteor shower promises big show for stargazers
- Newsfeed Now: Justice during a pandemic; beer movement goes national
- Uptick of drug overdose calls amid pandemic
- Meigs County confirms COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities