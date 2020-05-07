Mother, daughter graduate nursing school together

CHARLOTTE, NC (CNN) – When Shonicia Jones earned her nursing degree, she knew she’d broken the mold.

Shonica, is the first from her family to graduate from college.

But little did she know then, she was just getting started.

“You know, I was finished, and then of course my daughter came along and she became a nurse,” Shonica says.

Her daughter, Beniecia Barnett went back to school at UNC Charlotte to pursue a master’s degree– but she didn’t want to do it alone.

“Even though she felt like she was done with all of her education, I said come on Mom, let’s do it, because I just knew that she could do it,” Beniecia says.

“She’s the reason why I went into nursing in the first place,” Shonica says.

The last two years, the mother and daughter have been pursuing their masters together.

Though in 2019, the path for Shonica took a turn she didn’t expect.

It was stage two breast cancer.

“In the beginning, she had a mammogram, an ultrasound in the same year and it was negative,” Beniecia says.

“I felt a lump doing a self breast exam,” Shonica says.

Shonica had major surgery to remove both her breasts and stayed in school

“I had to start the whole chemo journey,” Shonica says. “Lose my hair, all of that. I would be at chemo doing a discussion board and things like that. Just fighting through it and just determined that was going to be my light at the end of this cancer journey.”

This cancer journey isn’t over just yet.

Shonica went back to the work for the first time today.

She’ll go through treatments — for the rest of the year.

But she is finished her masters program in nursing administration. Her daughter, for nursing education.

And now the two will graduate — together.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories