Mother of two missing children jailed in Hawaii, says she is a ‘god sent to prepare the world for the second coming of Christ’

US & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAUAI, HI (AP) – A woman with doomsday beliefs whose children have been missing for months appeared in court in Hawaii on Friday.

Lori Vallow, 46, is being held on $5 million bail on charges of felony child abandonment.

She’s said to have declared herself a god, sent to prepare the world for the second coming of Christ.

Vallow fled to Hawaii from Idaho but was arrested Thursday.

Her children, seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan, haven’t been seen since September.

She faces a hearing March 2 on extradition to Idaho.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events