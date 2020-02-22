Mother of two missing children jailed in Hawaii, says she is a ‘god sent to prepare the world for the second coming of Christ’

KAUAI, HI (AP) – A woman with doomsday beliefs whose children have been missing for months appeared in court in Hawaii on Friday.
Lori Vallow, 46, is being held on $5 million bail on charges of felony child abandonment.
She’s said to have declared herself a god, sent to prepare the world for the second coming of Christ.
Vallow fled to Hawaii from Idaho but was arrested Thursday.
Her children, seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan, haven’t been seen since September.
She faces a hearing March 2 on extradition to Idaho.