Mother of two missing children jailed in Hawaii, says she is a ‘god sent to prepare the world for the second coming of Christ’

KAUAI, HI (AP) – A woman with doomsday beliefs whose children have been missing for months appeared in court in Hawaii on Friday.

Lori Vallow, 46, is being held on $5 million bail on charges of felony child abandonment.

She’s said to have declared herself a god, sent to prepare the world for the second coming of Christ.

Vallow fled to Hawaii from Idaho but was arrested Thursday.

Her children, seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan, haven’t been seen since September.

She faces a hearing March 2 on extradition to Idaho.