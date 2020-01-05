Multi-vehicle crash kills 5, injures around 60 on Pennsylvania Turnpike

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Five people are dead and around 60 injured following a horrific crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, the accident involved three commercial vehicles, one coach bus, and one passenger vehicle.

Eleven patients are being treated at Forbes Hospital. Two are in critical condition and the rest are in fair condition, according to a spokesperson for Allegheny Health Network.

A detour is in place for all eastbound and westbound turnpike traffic between Breezewood and New Stanton.

Motorists heading east are being urged to use Route 119 south US 40 east to Interstate 68 east (at Cumberland, Maryland) to I-70 west and re-enter the turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange exit 161.

Westbound motorists are urged to use Route 30 west to Interstate 99 north to US Route 22 west to Route 66 south and re-enter the turnpike at Exit# 75 New Stanton.

