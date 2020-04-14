Multiple cows fall from passing truck leading to lane closures in Florida

PASCO COUNTY. FL (WFLA) – All lanes of I-75 have reopened after a herd of cows fell from a passing truck.

Just after 11 a.m. FHP Troopers, and members of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and the FWC responded to the north and southbound lanes of I-75, just north of SR-52.

When troopers arrived on scene a total of six cows were located, three deceased and three with injuries.

The roadway was closed until 1 PM. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800.

