Multiple people stabbed, suspect killed by police

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – One person is dead and multiple people stabbed near New Castle.

First News was at the scene where it happened, at a sportsman’s club on Main Street in Mahoning Township, Lawrence County.

Police responded to investigate a stabbing last night which led to an officer-involved shooting.

When police got there, reports say 34-year old Christopher Rush of New Castle, was armed with a knife and stabbed a police officer.

During the assault, another police officer shot and killed Rush.

There is no word on the condition of the officer or the other three people who were stabbed by Rush.

According to the report, one of the people injured was 15 years old. The report also says two of the other people injured were from Youngstown and Struthers.