(WOWK) -- In many major league sports, there is a review process and on occasion a play will get overturned. In a sense that's what happened with the official temperature for Charleston on Tuesday.

When the initial daily climate report went out, Charleston had not hit 90 degrees. Later in the day when the minute by minute data was reviewed, it was discovered that the thermometer did reach 90 degrees at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday.