Nacho the penguin visits otters at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, OR (CBS) – TAKING IN THE VIEWS: Nacho, a Humboldt penguin at the Oregon Zoo, went to visit the otters this week.

The visit is part of the zoo’s ongoing effort to make sure the animals get exercise while the zoo is closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

