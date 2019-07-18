Naked Florida man wearing bra burglarizes several cars

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A naked Florida man wearing nothing but a woman’s bra was caught on camera over the weekend burglarizing several cars in a New Port Richey parking lot, deputies say.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says the naked man was seen entering the fenced parking lot at U.S. Water Services Corporation on Sunday. The business is located on Cross Bayou Boulevard in New Port Richey.

Deputies say the man then proceeded to commit several auto burglaries to company vehicles. He then left the area.

Investigators have not yet been able to identify the man. The sheriff’s office released surveillance images of him on Thursday in hopes someone recognizes him.

Anyone who can identify him or has any information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case #19-029093.

