February 07 2021 06:00 pm

National chicken wing shortage ahead of Super Bowl

UNITED STATES (WCIA) — We talked about it being the number one Super Bowl snack, but there is some bad news.

The appetite for wings has grown amid a comfort food boom during the pandemic.
So now, there’s a shortage.

With the Super Bowl today, consumption is expected to increase to a record 1.4 billion wings. That’s according to the National Chicken Council.

and it comes at a cost, wing prices have taken off 20% this year.

