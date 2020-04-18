CHARLESTON, WV (CNN) – Saturday is National Linemen Appreciation Day.

No, it’s not about honoring football players. Linemen … and women … maintain the power grid.

It’s an incredibly dangerous job. OSHA says about 56 linemen die each year for everyone 100,000 on the job. And, tens of thousands get injured.

But, linemen are essential. They battle Mother Nature to ensure hospitals, businesses and homes maintain power.

So, to honor them, the US Senate designated April 18th as Lineman Appreciation Day.

