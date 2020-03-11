NCAA: No fans for championships including ‘March Madness’

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA took a significant step toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition. A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April, 2020. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year and be a boon for athletes in high-profile sports such as football and men’s and women’s basketball. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(WOWK) The NCAA has announced that only players, essential personnel, and family will be able to attend the NCAA tournaments.

The organization sent out a statement saying based on discussions with its COVID-19 advisory panel and board of governors, NCAA President Mark Emmert made the decision to help protect against and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert says. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

The organization says it will continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 and make adjustments as needed.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories