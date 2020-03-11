NCAA: No fans for championships including ‘March Madness’

(WOWK) The NCAA has announced that only players, essential personnel, and family will be able to attend the NCAA tournaments.
The organization sent out a statement saying based on discussions with its COVID-19 advisory panel and board of governors, NCAA President Mark Emmert made the decision to help protect against and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert says. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”
The organization says it will continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 and make adjustments as needed.
