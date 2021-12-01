Need to Know: How to safely transport your real Christmas tree home

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – AAA released some advice for drivers to safely transport real Christmas trees this holiday season.

According to a AAA study nearly one in five real Christmas tree buyers reported having a tree fall off or out of their vehicle when trying to get it home.

AAA adds that 44% of Americans admit to transporting a tree using unsafe methods such as tying the tree to the roof of their vehicle without using a roof rack or placing the tree in the bed of their pickup truck unsecured.

AAA says vehicle damage from an unsecured tree could cost up to $1,500.

An unsecured tree could also be deadly. AAA says road debris caused more than 200,000 crashes from 2011-2014 resulting in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

AAA advises it’s best to transport the tree on top of a vehicle equipped with a roof rack, but a pickup truck, SUV, van or minivan can work just as well.

AAA offered the following tips to safely transport your tree:

Come prepared – bring strong rope or nylon ratchet straps, an old blanket and gloves.

– bring strong rope or nylon ratchet straps, an old blanket and gloves. Wrap & Cover It – once you’ve found the perfect tree, have the lot wrap it in netting before loading it. Loose branches can also be secured with rope or twine to help protect the tree from damage.

– once you’ve found the perfect tree, have the lot wrap it in netting before loading it. Loose branches can also be secured with rope or twine to help protect the tree from damage. Protect your vehicle – before loading the tree, cover the roof with an old blanket to prevent scratches to the paint and protect the car from any damage.

– before loading the tree, cover the roof with an old blanket to prevent scratches to the paint and protect the car from any damage. Trunk First – place the tree on the roof rack or in the bed of the truck with the tree trunk facing the front of the car. If the vehicle does not have a roof rack and is large enough – place the tree inside.

– place the tree on the roof rack or in the bed of the truck with the tree trunk facing the front of the car. If the vehicle does not have a roof rack and is large enough – place the tree inside. Secure It – tie down the tree at its bottom, center and top using strong rope or nylon ratchet straps. Avoid using the nylon offered by many tree lots. Use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop the rope or strap around the tree trunk above a branch to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement

– tie down the tree at its bottom, center and top using strong rope or nylon ratchet straps. Use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop the rope or strap around the tree trunk above a branch to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement Tug Test – once tied down, give the tree several strong tugs from various angles to make sure it is secured in place and will not come loose.

– once tied down, give the tree several strong tugs from various angles to make sure it is secured in place and will not come loose. Nice & Easy – drive slowly and take back roads if possible. Higher speeds can create significant airflow that can damage your tree or challenge even the best tie-down methods.