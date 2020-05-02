Neighborhood celebrates mailman’s retirement

PORTAGE, MI (CBS) – RETIREMENT SEND-OFF: A neighborhood surprised their mailman with decorated mailboxes to celebrate his last day on the job. Take a look at how they celebrated his career.
