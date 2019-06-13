New German exhibition explores Rembrandt’s career

A woman stands in front of the painting ‘Rembrandt in a red coat’ (c. 1644) by Govaert Flinck during a press preview of the exhibition ‘Rembrandt’s Mark’ in Dresden, eastern Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2019. The exhibition presents about 100 works from Rembrandt’s entire career in dialogue with about 50 etchings and drawings of selected contemporaries and later artists who perceived him as an authority and a source of inspiration. 2019 marks 350 years since Rembrandt van Rijn’s (1606-1669) death. The exhibition starts on June 14, 2019 and last until September 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — Around 100 works spanning Rembrandt’s career are going on show in the German city of Dresden in an exhibition marking the 350th anniversary of the Dutch artist’s death.

The exhibition at the Kupferstich-Kabinett museum in Dresden opens to the public on Friday and runs through Sept. 15. As well as works by Rembrandt van Rijn himself, it features another 50 etchings and drawings by contemporaries and later artists who were inspired by him.

The show, titled “Rembrandt’s Mark,” draws on the extensive Rembrandt collection of the Kupferstich-Kabinett along with loans from elsewhere.