New Hampshire man catches record 37-pound lake trout

NEW HAMPSHIRE (CNN) – Check out this monster lake trout that Thomas Knight reeled in last week!
It was so big that it shattered a decades-old state record!
The previous record was 28-pounds, set in 1958.
Knight’s fish weighed in nine pounds heavier at 37.65 pounds.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department confirmed the record, and said it’s the largest lake trout caught in all of New England!
Knight said it’s “very rewarding” and “means the world to him.”
Knight had the fish preserved via taxidermy. He’s renting it to a friend to hang in his restaurant for two years.
