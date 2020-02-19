New Jersey girl and class show the power of friendship

NORTH HALEDON, NJ (CBS) – We can all learn a lesson from a brave preschooler and her classmates in New Jersey.

Five-year-old Riley Chicino’s tiny classroom chair has been empty since she was diagnosed with leukemia last summer.

“My heart dropped,” Kaylie Manger, Riley’s mother said.

Manger said the hospital stays and chemo have been a test of strength for her fiesty daughter.

“She was just saying I wish my bones weren’t sick anymore and she just fell on the floor,” Manger said. “I just hugged her and said we’re gonna get through it.”

To show support, Riley’s pre-k classmates have special dress-up days … wearing superhero costumes, wild hair and pajamas.

“I miss her so much,” Riley’s classmate said.

They’re also helping to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

As Riley surprises her classmates, the impact she has on them is something to behold.

“You’re our hero,” Riley’s class said.

“It was … we have missed her so much,” Jessica Ellis said.

Riley is now in remission, but still receiving bi-weekly chemo treatments.

“What did you think when you walked in and saw all of them?” correspondent Nikki Battiste asked.

“Crazy,” Riley said.

“It was crazy,” Battiste said.

Led by their very own brave warrior, this community fights on.

“To have that kind of support when you’re going through such a hard time … It’s priceless,” Manger said.

