New Mexico teen finds $135k and turns it into police

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (CNN) – One New Mexico teen is being celebrated for returning a bag he found with a lot of money in it.

What kind of 19-year-old would do that? Well … one who wants to be a police officer.

It all started this week. When Jose Nunez wanted to buy his grandfather socks, so he stopped at this ATM on Central and Juan Tabo.

And saw a bag.

“I was in shock,” Jose says. “I didn’t believe I was looking at so much. In the back of my head, I was just thinking about my parents, especially my mom and what would she do if I came home with the money.”

No doubt, like every family, Jose’s could use the money.

But this 19 year old, who is studying criminal justice, called police.

When they took the cash to the sub station and counted it — it was $135 grand!

The police chief recently honored Jose, and his parents.

“I think his character was developed probably by the values that they established at home,” says Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier.

Then the chief offered Jose a job.

He says at 19, Jose is too young to be a police officer. But they can definitely hire him as a public safety officer.

And while Jose didn’t walk away with all that cash, a lot of folks in the community honored him with theirs.

PNM gave him a check for $500.

So did the owners of the El Patron restaurant and Ray Lee Homes .

ESPN Radio — gave him some swag too.

“We have a Brian Urlacher autographed football for Jose and his family,” they say.

Then Jose got a tour of the police academy.

Now we’re told Jose wants to apply to work for the police department.

“I appreciate my parents for always teaching me everything I know,” Jose says.

