AUSTIN, TX – 18 years have gone by since the day Rachel Cooke went missing.

It was in January, 2002, when Rachel Cooke vanished. Now, almost two decades later, Rachel’s mother Janet Cooke says she isn’t giving up hope.

“Every day I think about her,” says Janet Cooke. “At least a thousand times a day. She’s part of me, and I’m not going to give up.”

Police recently released new suspect sketches, hoping to once again gain some traction in the case.