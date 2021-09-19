New tropical depression forms; Odette well offshore

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters have announced the formation of a new tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says tropical depression Sixteen is located about 670 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. It has maximum sustained winds around 35 mph and forecasters predict it will become a tropical storm on Sunday.
The system is expected to pass north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday.
The hurricane center ceased advisories earlier Saturday for the former tropical storm named Odette. That system is now a post tropical cyclone traveling out to sea south of Atlantic Canada.
