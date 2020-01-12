Newborns have pep rally for NFL playoffs

KANSAS CITY (CBS) – Some babies in Kansas City are ready to cheer on their local team in the NFL playoffs this weekend on CBS. Newborns at Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City are ready for the NFL playoffs this weekend.

They suited up in Kansas City Chiefs gear ahead of the team’s game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The little football fans had a pep rally with their nurses.

The hospital said the families got to keep the handmade outfits.

