Nexstar, NewsNation ring closing bell at NASDAQ on Wall Street

NEW YORK (WOWK) – Perry Sook, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexstar Media, Inc. and the NewsNation team celebrated tonight’s debut NewsNation broadcast by ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ this afternoon.

The bell ceremony began at 3:30 pm ET, and Nexstar’s 30-minute video, “The Making of NewsNation,” played on the NASDAQ Tower in New York City during the event. The closing bell ceremony began at 3:55 pm ET.

NewsNation is a three-hour broadcast scheduled to air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on WGN America. The broadcast offers fact-based, balanced news coverage in prime-time.

NewsNation Now will also provide the same level of coverage 24/7 with the NewsNation Now app, with breaking news alerts, live-streaming video and in-depth reporting with Nexstar Media Group’s 5,400 journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country.

