Next Mega Millions jackpot will be 13th highest ever

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot Friday is high enough to get anyone interested, even the people who don’t usually play.
The jackpot has hit $421 million and could grow even bigger before the drawing.
The cash option is $290.9 million.
The Ohio Lottery Commission reports it is the 13th highest jackpot for Mega Millions since the lottery started in 2002.
Tuesday night, the numbers drawn were 3-12-38-53-58 with a Mega Ball of 13.
Tickets are $2 apiece.
Players pick 6 numbers. The first five numbers have to be between 1 and 70.
The Mega Ball is a number between 1 and 25.
You win the jackpot by matching all 6 numbers in a drawing.
The next drawing is Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 p.m.