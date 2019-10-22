Nickelodeon Universe opens this week as largest indoor theme park in North America

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CNN) – A Nickelodeon theme park is opening in New Jersey on Friday, October 25. Nickelodeon Universe, at eight-and-a-half acres, will be the largest indoor theme park in North America.
It’s located at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. It features more than 35 rides, roller coasters, and attractions. Among the coasters is the Shellraiser, featuring a 122-foot drop.
Kids can meet Nickelodeon characters such as Spongebob, Dora the Explorer, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And there will be plenty of entertainment on the slime stage.
A general ticket costs $39.99. An all-access ticket is $49.99. Children under two years old get in for free.
