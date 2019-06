No charges in Kentucky anti-abortion activist assault case

This April 16, 2019 photo shows Donna Durning at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, Ky. an anti-abortion activist, said she was assaulted outside a Louisville abortion clinic. A Kentucky grand jury has declined to indict a Louisville woman accused of attacking Durning, an 82-year-old anti-abortion protester while leaving a woman’s clinic in April. Court records show a grand jury decided against an assault charge on Thursday, June 20 for Janaya Alyce Gregory, who allegedly knocked Durning down outside Kentucky’s only abortion clinic in April.Durning was hospitalized with a broken femur and cut to her head. (Matt Stone/Courier Journal via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky grand jury has declined to indict a Louisville woman accused of attacking an 82-year-old anti-abortion protester while leaving a women’s clinic.

Court records show a grand jury decided against an assault charge on Thursday for 32-year-old Janaya Alyce Gregory, who is accused of knocking Donna Durning down outside Kentucky’s only abortion clinic in April. The longtime anti-abortion activist was hospitalized with a broken femur and cut to her head.

The Courier Journal reports that Durning said she was offering Gregory a card for a crisis pregnancy center when Gregory “charged” at her, bumping her to the ground. Crisis pregnancy centers generally try to persuade women against having abortions.