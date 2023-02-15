MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Highway 53 and Burwell Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed with News 19 that there were no survivors in the crash. The Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill told News 19 that he had been called to the scene.

Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) officials confirmed that a military helicopter was involved in the crash. They could not release any details about the origin of the flight. Pentagon officials told CBS News that the helicopter was involved in a training mission with the Tennessee National Guard.

ALEA identified the helicopter as a UH-60, which is a Black Hawk.

Example of a Black Hawk (Photo: US Army) Example of a Black Hawk (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The incident happened at the intersection Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on the scene assisting.

Madison County District 4 Commissioner Phil Vandiver posted an update on his Facebook page Wednesday night, “District 4 received a request from the crash site to put out message boards to let people know Hwy 53 will be closed from Jeff to Kelly Spring. The word used to explain length of closure was “days”. Things could change but that’s the thought now. I was able to get home from the courthouse leaving at 4:30 in 45 minutes. I went Pulaski Pike north and west of the crash and avoided traffic and came in from the north. Use google traffic and find the best way to get home tonight.”

Team Redstone does not believe at this time that the helicopter originated from their assets.

Team Redstone issued a statement on the crash reading, “Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops.”

WHNT PHOTO WHNT PHOTO WHNT PHOTO

ALEA troopers confirm roads were closed near Alabama 53 and the intersection of Burwell Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while emergency officials work to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.