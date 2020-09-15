No tricks! No ban on trick-or-treating in NY state

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WOWK) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced he will not impose a ban on trick-or-treating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo says families should celebrate however they want. “I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door. I don’t think that’s appropriate. You have neighbors – if you want to go knock on your neighbor’s door, God bless you. I’m not going to tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child through the neighborhood. I’m not going to do that. I’ll give you my advice and guidance and then you’ll make the decision about what you do that night,” Cuomo said.

The Governor also says that they are working with top public health officials, nutrition professionals, and the CDC to help them take the guesswork out of Halloween this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York has a full list of safe ways Halloween can be celebrated this year on their website.

