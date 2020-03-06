North American river otter pups born in Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, IL (WOWK) – The Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Illinois has welcomed two North American river otter pups.

The zoo says one male and one female were born on Feb. 25. This is the fifth litter for mom “Tallulah” and the first for dad “Spencer.” It’s rare for North American river otters to reproduce in zoos and aquariums. In fact, there have only been eight litters across 113 facilities in the last year.

The pups and mom are in the zoo’s hospital. It’s unclear when they’ll be back in their exhibit.

