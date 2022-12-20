(WTRF) — We all the know the lyrics “He’s making a list and checking it twice, Gonna find out who’s naughty or nice,” from the classic Christmas song “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” But did you know, however, that once Santa double checks his list, you can see the results?

The Department of Christmas Affairs, under the direction of the North Pole Government, has released the results of the hottest list this season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 2022 updated list will alert you of your naughty or nice status.

Santa and his helpers are eager to correct any mistakes on the list before the big day, so they have offered this site so that you can request a review of your status.

However, if you don’t see your name on the list at all, you can submit a request to be added to Santa’s list here.

A special addition to the site is the “gift request” page where you can share with officials what you’d like for Christmas if you haven’t written a letter or sat with Santa in your community.