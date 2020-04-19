PARIS (CBS) – The bell in the south tower of Notre Dame in Paris rang Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the fire that gutted the cathedral.
France has vowed to rebuild within five years, but restoration work has paused because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ringing happened at the same moment people stopped to clap for health care workers.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Video tribute honors Oklahoma bombing victims amid outbreak
- Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 11,602 cases, 471 deaths
- WVDOH proposes rehabilitation plan for Wheeling Suspension Bridge
- Georgia teen plays saxophone for his quarantined grandmothers during pandemic
- Notre Dame bell rings on first anniversary of the fire
- Bring the Lansing Symphony Orchestra to your home
- Scioto County makes arrest in burglary and kidnapping case
- Air Force Academy graduation hat toss
- Small Business Administration gives tips on what businesses can do until more loan funding is available from federal government