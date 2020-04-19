Notre Dame bell rings on first anniversary of the fire

PARIS (CBS) – The bell in the south tower of Notre Dame in Paris rang Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the fire that gutted the cathedral.

France has vowed to rebuild within five years, but restoration work has paused because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ringing happened at the same moment people stopped to clap for health care workers.

