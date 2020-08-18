Coronavirus Updates

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike

by: Associated Press

University of Notre Dame logo (Photo Courtesy: Associated Press)

SOUTH BEND, IN (AP) — Notre Dame University has canceled in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks after a spike of coronavirus cases that occurred since the semester began Aug. 10.

University president the Rev. John Jenkins says he decided against sending students home after consulting with health care experts. Instead, the university is imposing restrictions on student activity starting Wednesday, including limiting access to dormitories to residents and barring students from major gathering places on campus.

Tuesday’s action by Notre Dame follows the decision by officials of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to switch to remote learning starting Wednesday.

