NY Giants player in custody after alleged robbery

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (CNN) – One of the two pro football players wanted as suspects in an armed robbery is now in custody.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office main jail says New York Giants cornerback Deandre Lamar Baker has surrendered himself.

He and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are accused of robbing guests at a party in Miramar, Florida Wednesday night.

The victims say the two held them at gunpoint and stole thousands of dollars worth of cash and watches.

The jail’s website says Baker faces four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

He’s also charged with four counts of armed robbery.

CNN did not hear back from Baker’s attorney.

But, in an Instagram post, his lawyer says affidavits from witnesses dispute the allegations.

