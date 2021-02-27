NY mandates dance ‘zones,’ distancing when weddings resume

FILE — In this Feb. 14, 2020 file photo, florists prepare bouquets as people wait in a long line to enter the New York City Marriage Bureau, on Valentine’s Day. New York City restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor dining at one-quarter capacity by Valentine’s Day and big weddings can return statewide in March if infection rates continue to drop, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ALBANY, NY (AP) — New York’s new coronavirus-era dance rules aren’t exactly “Footloose” strict, but don’t plan on cutting loose and kicking off the Sunday shoes with just anybody.

The state says that when wedding receptions resume next month, guests will be allowed to hit the dance floor only with members of their immediate party, household or family seated at the same table.

Even then, the rules say, dancers must wear face masks and stay within their own “dancing areas or zones.”

Spaces should be at least 36 square feet in size and positioned at least six feet apart from other dance zones and tables.

There’s no switching dance zones, either.