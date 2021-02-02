Officer killed in Capitol riot lies in honor; President Biden pays respects

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was honored Tuesday night in the building’s rotunda.

During the turmoil, Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher while protecting those trapped in the Capitol. Sicknick, an Iraq War veteran, returned to his division office after the incident and collapsed, according to Capitol Police. The next day he died from his injuries.

Congress held a ceremonial arrival for Sicknick. President Joe Biden and first Lady Jill Biden went to the Capitol to pay their respects.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden leave after paying their respects to late US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC February 2, 2021. – Sicknick died on January 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the US Capitol during the January 6 attack on the building (Photo by SALWAN GEORGES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lawmakers will pay tribute Wednesday morning before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick will be interred. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies will be open to invited guests only.

Sicknick, 42, from South River, New Jersey, enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan. He joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008.

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced in a statement Friday that Sicknick would lie in honor.

In their joint statement, Pelosi and Schumer said: “On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony. May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time.”

Sicknick’s family released a statement Saturday, thanking the congressional leadership: