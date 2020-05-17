Official Space Force flag unveiled

WASHINGTON (CBS) – SPACE FORCE FLAG: The official flag of the Space Force – the sixth branch of the U.S. military – was unveiled in the Oval Office on Friday.

It’s the first new service and service flag in more than 72 years. The flag features the Seal of the United States Space Force, which was approved by President Trump in January.

