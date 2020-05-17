WASHINGTON (CBS) – SPACE FORCE FLAG: The official flag of the Space Force – the sixth branch of the U.S. military – was unveiled in the Oval Office on Friday.
It’s the first new service and service flag in more than 72 years. The flag features the Seal of the United States Space Force, which was approved by President Trump in January.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Penguins ‘stir crazy’ without zoo visitors take field trip to Missouri art museum
- Ohio Police: Homicide unit probing shooting death of child, 8
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: State confirms two more COVID-19 related deaths
- Missing woman’s husband pleads for her safe return
- Official Space Force flag unveiled
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 27,923 cases, 1,625 deaths
- YMCA at Huntington to begin re-opening
- Sheriffs: Deputy shot and critically wounded stabbing suspect
- Obama criticizes virus response in online graduation speech
- Prisoners file class-action lawsuit against Ohio because of COVID-19 pandemic