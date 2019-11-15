Officials ID one of the victims killed at California school

People affected by the Saugus High School shooting comfort each other during a vigil at Central Park in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a 16-year-old student shot several classmates and then himself in a quad area of the high school Thursday morning. (Hans Gutknecht/The Orange County Register via AP)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Officials have identified one of the two students who were killed in a school shooting in Southern California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger was shot and killed Thursday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. The identity of the 14-year-old boy who also died has not been released.

Officials say they have still not determined a motive for why a 16-year-old student allegedly opened fire at his school, killing two students and wounding two more before he shot himself.

He has not been identified and is in critical condition at a hospital.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office homicide Capt. Kent Wegener told reporters Friday that investigators have interviewed 40 people so far and have six more to go. Wegener says “no motive or rationale has yet been established for the subject’s assault.”

Doctors say two girls who were injured are expected to recover and be released soon from a hospital. A 14-year-old boy was treated and released from another hospital.

