Gov. DeWine tells Ohioans, ‘Victory is in sight’ on COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Ohio moves past the one-year mark of responding to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine delivered a statewide address Thursday in which he laid out the parameters for how the state’s health orders will end. You can watch his comments in the player above.

“My fellow Ohioans, victory is in sight,” he said in regards to the pandemic.

DeWine said he will cancel all health orders once the state reaches 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

DeWine said the state was at 179 cases per 100,000 people as of Wednesday, March 3. That is down from 731 on Dec. 3 and 445 on Feb. 3.

“Ohio is on the right path to get us to 50,” he said.

His comments came a day after two fellow Republicans called on DeWine to suspend the health orders after Texas and Mississippi said they would.

In making his case for how we would end the health orders, DeWine first summarized the state’s efforts to vaccinate Ohioans that began in December with nursing home residents and front-line healthcare workers.

It has since grown to encompass those 60 and older, teachers and those with medical conditions that may make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

But DeWine defended continuing his public mask order as being proven to reduce the spread of the virus.