WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A Whitehall man that the FBI named as being involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021 changed his plea to guilty Friday morning.

Troy E. Faulkner previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges filed against him in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio. These included:

Destruction of government property

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Stepping, climbing, removing or injuring property on the Capitol grounds

Faulkner instead entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors during a Friday hearing, specifically pleading guilty to just one of the charges: destruction of government property.

A judge set his sentencing for Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. and granted two of Faulkner’s requests, according to court documents NBC4 obtained. Faulkner asked for the court to remove his GPS monitor and for permission to use medical marijuana, and both were granted pending sentencing.

Faulkner caught the attention of FBI agents when Whitehall police recognized him in a video from that incident. Photos attached to court documents showed Faulkner kicking out a Capitol Building window while wearing a jacket that had his last name on it. Five people died and more than 140 were injured in the chaos that ensued inside the building and the aftermath.