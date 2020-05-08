One beverage has its own ‘National Day’

(CNN) – Whether you call it “soda” or “pop,” the sweet, carbonated drink is celebrating today with National Have a Coke Day.

The National Day Calendar website, nationaldaycalendar.com says the celebration falls each year on May 8.

John Pemberton invented the famous cola in the late 19th century. Asa Griggs Candler bought the patent and helped make Coke a worldwide brand.

The Coca Cola Company now distributes its products in more than 200 countries, and if you look hard enough, you just may find a bottle with your name on it — literally!

