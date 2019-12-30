LANHAM, Md. (AP) — A small plane crashed in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital Sunday, hitting a home’s carport and killing the lone person aboard the aircraft, authorities said.
The plane came down in the neighborhood of Lanham shortly before 3 p.m., striking the carport before it broke into many pieces on the ground, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George’s County fire and emergency services.
The plane and the carport caught fire, but the flames have been extinguished, he said.
Brady said there were no reports of injuries on the ground. It wasn’t immediately clear if someone was in the house at the time. The carport was attached to the house, Brady said. The identity of the person killed wasn’t immediately known.
The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to take over the investigation, according to Brady.
The home is near an intersection about 2 miles from an airport in College Park, Maryland. Lanham is in the northeastern section of suburbs near Washington, D.C..
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio library ends fines for overdue books to boost access
- Crews respond to abandoned house fire in Huntington
- States charge more for electric cars as new laws take effect
- One dead after plane crashes in Maryland neighborhood
- Police kill armed man who threatened hostage at pizza shop
- Rescue cat gaining internet fame as a “Baby Yoda” look-alike seeking forever home
- Texas Church gunman stopped by armed church security; 2 dead, 1 hurt
- West Virginia prison working to resolve plumbing issue
- One dead after accident in Carter County
- Raleigh County Humane Society reaches fundraising goal, will remain open in 2020