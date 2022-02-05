BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a late-night shooting at a Virginia hookah bar Friday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near the Virginia Tech campus in downtown Blacksburg at Melody Hookah Lounge at 11:53 p.m. Friday night.

Virginia Tech President, Tim Sands, released a statement early Saturday morning saying that one of the five people injured in the shooting was a student at the school.

Blacksburg Transit has suspended their bus service in the town for Saturday, Feb. 5.

Blacksburg Police has not released the identity of any people involved in the shooting and said a homicide investigation is underway. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area.

Police ask for anyone with information on last night’s shooting to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400.